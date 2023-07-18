Instagram Facebook Twitter
Band Jury: Portugal. The Man’s John Gourley Defends Imagine Dragons’ Evolve
With Fish Don’t Climb Trees, Chester Watson Searches For Purpose
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Nick Hexum of 311

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance With Frédéric Yonnet At New York’s Blue Note

Artists are friends and longtime collaborators
Ed Sheeran performs with Frédéric Yonnet at the Blue Note in New York on July 17, 2023 (photo: Dervon Dixon).

With a few days off before performing in Nashville this weekend, Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance last night (July 17) at the legendary Blue Note jazz club in New York to perform with Frédéric Yonnet, the French harmonica virtuoso who is also a longtime friend and collaborator.

As 200 stunned fans looked on, Sheeran performed songs such as his own “Shape of You,” Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with Yonnet. The artists have previously teamed up to perform Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” on a number of occasions, including at the 2015 CBS special A Home for the Holidays.

Unannounced appearances and unusual pairings have been a hallmark of the Blue Note’s programming in recent years under the direction of booker Alex Kurland, with comedian Dave Chappelle a frequent surprise visitor and artists such as the Roots’ Black Thought, Anderson .Paak, and Miguel known to stop by.

“What is so special about Blue Note is that every artist, whether a mega-star or emerging talent, is dealing and negotiating with the musical moment in real time in an intimate environment,” Kurland tells SPIN. “Everyone is in it together on a musical journey to see where this vibe goes. This is the ultimate spirit and core quality of jazz that we celebrate and embrace at Blue Note.”

Also Read

Watch Eminem Join Ed Sheeran For Two Songs At Detroit Show

As for Yonnet, he has two more shows on tap this week at the Blue Note, and will also perform alongside Chappelle, Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, .Paak, and Robert Glasper. As previously reported, Sheeran just hosted a big surprise of his own last weekend when he welcomed Eminem for two songs during a show in the latter’s Detroit hometown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Note New York (@bluenotenyc)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

more from spin

Wolfgang Van Halen
News

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Announces Fall Tour

Explosions in the Sky
News

Explosions In The Sky Announce New Album, End

(Credit: Danny Clinch)
Features

Three Years After Her Stroke, Lucinda Williams Is Back With a Powerful New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top