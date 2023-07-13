Hear Billie Eilish’s New Barbie Song ‘What Was I Made For?’

As tipped here last week, Billie Eilish has released her first new song in a year, “What Was I Made For?,” from the soundtrack to the upcoming film Barbie. The track was written by Eilish with her brother Finneas, while Eilish directed its music video, which is also out today (July 13).

“In January, [Barbie director] Greta [Gerwig] showed me and Finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “We had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL. We were so deeeeeply moved. That the next day we were writing and COULDN’T shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. To be real with you, this all seemed to happen in a time when I really needed it. I’m so so thankful for that.”

“This video makes me cryyyyy,” she continued. “It means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you. Don’t have much to say other than that. I think it will speak for itself.”

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, arrives July 21 in U.S. theaters. Out the same day, its soundtrack was executive-produced by Mark Ronson and features songs by Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, the Kid Laroi, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Khalid, Gayle, Tame Impala, Haim, Karol G, PinkPantheress, Fifty Fifty, Dominic Fike, Kali, and Gosling himself.