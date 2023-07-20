Instagram Facebook Twitter
Anti-Flag Has Broken Up

News was announced on band’s Patreon account
Anti-Flag
(Credit: Josh Massie)

Pittsburgh-based left-wing political punk rockers Anti-Flag abruptly disbanded on Wednesday in the midst of touring Europe with the Dropkick Murphys, taking down its website and removing its social feeds. The vanishing act came as they were booked to play Prague tomorrow night (July 21).

A statement on Anti-Flag’s remaining Patreon page reads: “Anti-Flag has disbanded. The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee. I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed, the Patreon page will also be removed.”

Formed in 1988 by Justin Sane and Pat Thetic, the band released its first album in 1996, Die for the Government. Since then, Anti-Flag recorded 12 additional albums on labels such as Fat Wreck Chords, RCA, and SideOneDummy. Earlier this year, it released its most recent album, Lies They Tell Our Children.

A representative for Anti-Flag declined further comment.

