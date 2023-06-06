Instagram Facebook Twitter
Wilco Fall Tour To Be Followed By Jeff Tweedy’s Third Book

Group will also cap 2023 with its Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico in early December
Wilco
(photo: Peter Crosby)

Wilco will return to the road this fall for a U.S. tour, beginning Sept. 25 in Wichita, Ks., and concluding Oct. 27 in Bentonville, Ar. Prior to that run, frontman Jeff Tweedy will play 16 solo dates this summer, including a June 21, 23-25 run at Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Wilco will spend the month of August and the first two weeks of September touring Europe.

Also forthcoming is Tweedy’s third book World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music. Out on Nov. 7 through Dutton, the tome is centered on more than 50 songs that have been core to the artist’s career. It follows 2020’s How To Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back and his 2018 memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc.

Wilco is touring in support of 2022’s Cruel Country. The group’s long-running Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, will cap its 2023 roadwork on Dec. 2-6, with a lineup featuring Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, Built to Spill, Lucinda Williams, Kevin Morby, and Waxahatchee.

Here are Wilco’s new tour dates:

Mon. Sept. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave *
Tue. Sep. 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cainʼs Ballroom *
Thu. Sep. 28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
Fri. Sep. 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
Sun. Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 3 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
Wed. Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Thu. Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Fri. Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Wed. Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
Fri. Oct. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
Mon. Oct. 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Wed. Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
Sun. Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
Mon. Oct. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
Wed. Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
Thu. Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

Jeff Tweedy

+ w/ Anna Miekie
* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

