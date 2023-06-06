Tool Expands Tour With Fall North American Dates

Tool has added a leg of fall North American tour dates to its handful of previously announced festival appearances, beginning Oct. 3 in Loveland, Co. The six-week outing concludes Nov. 20-21 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 9) at 10 a.m. local, but Tool Army members will have first crack the day before. Some packages include access to soundcheck and exclusive merchandise.

The band played its first shows of 2023 late last month at the Danny Wimmer-promoted Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals, and will also perform this fall at the company’s Louder Than Life and Aftershock events in Louisville, Ky., and Sacramento, Ca., respectively.

As previously reported, Tool is one of six headliners for Goldenvoice’s inaugural Power Trip festival on the Coachella grounds at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Ca., in early October.

Here are Tool’s tour dates:

September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center

October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip

October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena

October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center

October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center

November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center

November 20-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena