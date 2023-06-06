Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tool Expands Tour With Fall North American Dates

Six-week outing starts Oct. 3 in Loveland, Co.
Tool
Tool (photo: Travis Shinn)

Tool has added a leg of fall North American tour dates to its handful of previously announced festival appearances, beginning Oct. 3 in Loveland, Co. The six-week outing concludes Nov. 20-21 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 9) at 10 a.m. local, but Tool Army members will have first crack the day before. Some packages include access to soundcheck and exclusive merchandise.

The band played its first shows of 2023 late last month at the Danny Wimmer-promoted Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals, and will also perform this fall at the company’s Louder Than Life and Aftershock events in Louisville, Ky., and Sacramento, Ca., respectively.

As previously reported, Tool is one of six headliners for Goldenvoice’s inaugural Power Trip festival on the Coachella grounds at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Ca., in early October.

Here are Tool’s tour dates:

Brian Johnson and Angus Young

Also Read

Update: AC/DC, Tool, Metallica Set for Debut Power Trip Festival

September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center
October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip
October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center
October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena
October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center
October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena
November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center
November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center
November 20-21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Jonathan Cohen

