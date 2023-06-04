Maren Morris Joins Taylor Swift for ‘You All Over Me’ Live Debut

Taylor Swift brought out Maren Morris in Chicago on Saturday (June 3), becoming the latest surprise guest to join the pop star onstage during The Eras Tour. During the Surprise Songs portion of the show, Swift and Morris joined forces for the first-ever live performance of “You All Over Me.” Both sang and played acoustic guitar for the performance, which was originally off the 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Morris previously made a guest appearance during Swift’s Reputation Tour in 2018.

“Tonight I’m going to play a song I’ve never played live before so that’s fun,” Swift said while introducing the song. She then revealed her thinking behind the process for re-recording and selecting the tracks that comprise the new versions of her earlier albums.

“When I was a teenager, that was when I decided it was really important for me to own my artwork and music,” she said. “So this is by definition a passion project, that’s something an artist does because it’s personal to them. But the craziest thing is that when I put out the first I re-recorded it was Fearless, and you were just all in, you were like we got your back, we support you, and it was the most generous, supportive thing ever, so thank you from the bottom of my heart forever for that.”

Continuing, she said, “When I was re-recording Fearless I thought it would be so cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs and we are so lucky Chicago because not only did that artist say yes to sing on the song, Maren Morris is here tonight.”

When onstage, Morris shared that Fearless was one of her favorite albums and that it “was an honor to be on it.”

On Friday (June 2), for the first of her three-night run at Soldier Field, Swift took a few minutes to celebrate Pride Month and talk about the “harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk.” She encouraged fans to research elected officials and take part in the voting process.

The Eras Tour continues in Chicago Sunday night before wrapping up the U.S. leg in early August; the pop star also recently announced the first offering of international dates beginning in the fall. Since kicking off in March, the Eras Tour has had a range of special guests including Swift’s go-to collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, as well as tour opener Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, and Ice Spice, the latter appearing on the remix version of her latest single, “Karma.”