Queens of the Stone Age will bring Phantogram, Viagra Boys, the Armed, and Savages’ Jehnny Beth on their fall North American tour. The tour begins on Aug. 3 in Sterling Heights, Mi. The trek, dubbed the End is Nero, comes up in support of the group’s upcoming album, In Times New Roman…, due June 16 from Matador.

QOTSA returned to the stage late last month at the Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festivals, during which they debuted the new songs “Emotional Sickness” and “Negative Space.” Another fresh track, “Carnavoyeur,” was released last week.

Here are Queens of the Stone Age’s tour dates:

August 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

August 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors *

August 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

August 9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

August 11 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena *

August 12 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

August 15 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

August 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

August 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

August 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

September 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory **

September 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse **

September 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre **

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park **

September 23 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park **

September 24 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

September 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP **

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion **

September 29 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre **

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair **

October 2 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum **

October 3 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum **

October 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena **

October 6 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium **

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

* Phantogram and the Armed support

** Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support