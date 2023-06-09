News of the Day – 6/9

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

If you loved Lana Del Rey’s song with her father, well, here’s another.

The always prolific Shamir is releasing their ninth studio album in September. Get a sampling of it here. “Far Behind” ‘90s rocker Candlebox will release its final studio album (appropriately titled The Long Goodbye) in August. Ahead of their co-headlining summer tour, Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra covered each other.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland has some reissues on the way and shared a new tune…GWAR’s Battle Maximus is being reissued for its 10-year anniversary.

Skrillex’s video for “Xena” aims to give “the women who are leading revolution in systems that are designed against them.” He also partnered with OXFAM International to support donations towards its Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

London rapper J Hus and Drake joined forces for “Who Told You.” Rosalia hangs in Tokyo in her “Tuya” video.

The curator of The Cup, the one and only Chris Farren, released a new song titled “Bluish” off his Jay Som-produced album.

Beauty School Dropout is currently on the road with Blink-182. The upstarts shared a video featuring footage from their time on this massive tour. Here’s another from the Drums. Monsieur Periné and Dirty Heads joined forces for the vibey “Island Glow.”

Joan Jett is playing at Madison Square Garden this weekend. Last week, she put out her first collection of new songs in a decade.