News of the Day – 6/8

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Mike Ness of Social Distortion revealed he has stage one tonsil cancer, and recently underwent surgery. The band has postponed its summer tour dates and new album release, which will now happen in 2024.

A few weeks ago, we caught up with Noel Gallagher and he didn’t hold back his opinion of the 1975 singer Matty Healy. At a show in Dublin, Healy responded to Gallagher’s barbs. You can decide who won this battle.

The Governor’s Ball festival will still take place this weekend in New York, despite poor air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke.

Jack Lee, the frontman of the Nerves who also wrote Blondie’s “Hanging on the Telephone,” has died at the age of 71.

Vampire Weekend is releasing a new live album featuring songs recorded at a 2019 show in Indianapolis. The set features a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman.”

Tenacious D extended its fall tour with seven new September dates, which take place in the South.

Glasser’s first album in a decade is on the way … K. Flay has a new album out in September and you can hear its first song now … PUP shared a pair of B-sides from THE UNRAVELING of PUPTHEBAND sessions Fiddlehead is also releasing a new album later this year. The Japanese House shared a great new song titled “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones.” PJ Harvey shared the title track from its upcoming album.

Former SPIN cover star Yungblud released a new song called “Lowlife.”