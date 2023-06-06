Instagram Facebook Twitter
'Liberty Had Turned [Elton] Down After Recording Demos With Him'
Rancid Tomorrow Never Comes
Rancid Stays True to Its Radical Roots on Tomorrow Never Comes
THE ART OF THE JUMP-OFF

News of the Day – 6/6

Hannibal Buress
(Credit: Brock Fetch)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a massive show will take place at Yankee Stadium this August featuring many the titans of the genre, including Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

Taylor Swift revealed that Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams will appear on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The Melvins and Boris are hitting the road for a co-headlining tour that should be one of the loudest of the year.

Run DMC

Late-’90s alt rockers Semisonic released two new songs.

Halsey and SUGA team up on “Lilith” and Eshu Tune aka Hannibal Buress’ new song, “I Lift Weights” shows him getting…stronger. Rappers Dave and Central Cee released Split Decision, a new collaborative EP.

Is For Lovers Festival, the Hawthorne Heights-curated series of summer festivals, will take place in California, Utah and Massachusetts. For all of you post-hardcore and emo fans, check out the lineup below:

July 21 – Utah Is For Lovers – Granary Live: Alkaline Trio, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Plain White Ts, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Open Mike Eagle, House Parties

Aug. 26 – California Is For Lovers – Oak Canyon Park: Alkaline Trio, Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touche Amore, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Diva Bleach, Winterhaven

Sept. 17 – Massachusetts Is For Lovers – Xfinity Center: Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Bayside, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Proper., Slow Joy, Mallcops

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Elton John in 1974. (Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
