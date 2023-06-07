Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 6/6

Photo: Bobbi Rich

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Dave Grohl thanked fans for their support in a statement released on the Foo Fighters’ social media.

Jenny Lewis’ album is out this week. She shared the video for “Psychos.” King Krule’s will also be released this week. Get a listen to its final offering. Coi Leray dropped a new video for “Bops.”

Pianist George Winston died at the age of 73.

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges joined forces on “If You Were Mine.” Listen to L’Rain’s new single “New Year’s UnResolution.” Low Cut Connie unleashed “Sleaze Me On.” Ratboys have a new album on the way. Here’s the first single. Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo is releasing his first album under his own name.

It was a big day for tour announcements. Queens of the Stone Age, Tool, S.G. Goodman and Wilco are hitting the road later this year. The Darkness is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Permission To Land with a North American tour this fall. 311 will be hitting the road with AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth for a fall tour. So did Noah Cyrus.

Members of Happy Mondays, The Who, Oasis and Ride (aka Shaun Ryder, Bez, Zak Starkey and Andy Bell) form the new supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos. They’ll be playing Glastonbury (of course). Listen to the group’s first single “Gorilla Guerrilla.”

Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested during an Instagram Live session.

Daniel Kohn

Daniel Kohn

