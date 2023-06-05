News of the Day – 6/5

Good morning. In case you missed your music news this weekend, we have you covered. Here’s what happened:

Paul Oakenfold was sued by a former assistant who accused him of regularly masturbating in front of her.

The Fugees staged an impromptu reunion during Lauryn Hill’s set at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. With Pras Michel facing jail after being found guilty of conspiracy and witness tampering, this may be the last time the trio is on stage for awhile.

Foo Fighters are heading to Australia and New Zealand this December and January.

Peter Gabriel shared “Road to Joy” [Bright-Side Mix] from his upcoming album, i/o.

Taylor Swift brought out Maren Morris at her second of three shows in Chicago. Pusha T joined Phoenix on stage in Paris. Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt hopped on stage with Tom Morello for an Audioslave song in South America.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard performed in drag at a Pride Night show in Tennessee on Saturday.