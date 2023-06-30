Instagram Facebook Twitter
At Oblivion Access, Heaviness Comes in Many Forms
Dave Cobb and the Subtle Science of Producing Your Favorite Records
That Mexican OT Is Rolling

News of the Day – 6/30

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Olivia Rodrigo is back. The pop giant shared her first single since 2021.

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in connection with the Astroworld disaster.

Blur shared a video for the third single off its new album, which is out next month. Taking Back Sunday released a video for “The One.”

Olivia Rodrigo

The latest song from the Barbie soundtrack hails from Charli XCX.

Blake Babies/Lemonheads/Velo-Deluxe member and former Rounder Records president John Strohm will release his first solo album in 15 years on Sept. 29. Something To Look Forward To features contributions from late Minnesota musician Ed Ackerson, Phoebe Bridgers drummer Marshall Vore and bassist Harrison Whitford, and vocalists Kate Tucker, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Erin Rae. It was produced by longtime collaborator Paul Mahern.

An upcoming tribute album to itinerant New York street musician Moondog by Kronos Quartet and Ghost Train Orchestra will arrive on Sept. 29. Songs and Symphoniques: The Music of Moondog sports vocal appearances by Jarvis Cocker, Rufus Wainwright, Marissa Nadler, Petra Haden, and Joan As Police Woman.

Robert Finley has a new album on the way. On his first single, he is joined by frequent collaborator and producer Dan Auerbach. Listen to the first single. Del Water Gap announced that its second album will be out on Sept. 29 and Holly Humberstone will release her debut album on Oct. 13.

Listen to the latest from Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. Cheekface covered “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.”

Shawn Colvin, Allison Russell, Gina Chavez highlight the first She Rises International Women’s Music Festival lineup, which takes place in New Mexico in September.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

