News of the Day – 6/29

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Madonna postponed her upcoming tour that was scheduled to begin next month in Vancouver due to a serious bacterial infection.

Smashing Pumpkins released a new video for “Spellbinding.”

Kid Cudi canceled this year’s edition of Moon Man’s Landing Festival. He promised a return in 2024 with the festival taking place outdoors.

Sampha is back with his first single in six years. On it, he enlisted help from Yussef Dayes, El Guincho and Owen Pallet alongside vocals from Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi. Listen here.

Eric Andre and Flying Lotus are headlining the Adult Swim ‘23 Festival, which takes place next month in San Diego. Woodsist Festival revealed that its 2023 lineup would be headlined by Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Avey Tare and more. In more festival news, Levitation 2023 will feature a 15-year anniversary celebration of Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label, sets from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Amyl and the Sniffers, Dandy Warhols, Brian Jonestown Massacre and many more. The Postal Service, Death Cab, The Breeders, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools and Braid will all be performing albums in their entirety at Riot Fest.

L7 is hitting the road in September. Earl Sweatshirt will honor the 10th anniversary of Doris with a hometown show in Los Angeles in August.

The Twilight Singers have a new box set arriving with rare and unreleased music.

Jon Batiste has a new album on the way featuring a number of special guests including Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, Fireboy DML, J.I.D, Camilo, NewJeans, and more. Here is its first single.

Speedy Ortiz shared a new single ahead of its September album release along with some new tour dates. As did Be Your Own Pet with “Goodtime!” Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten released his latest song from his upcoming solo album.

Tanya Tucker shared a video for “When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?).”