June 2023’s Best Punk: Finally Something to Live For
Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma’s Génesis Is the Beginning of a Mexican Corridos Takeover
Ludicra
At Oblivion Access, Heaviness Comes in Many Forms

News of the Day – 6/28

Sen Morimoto
(Credit: Sammy Sutter)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

R.E.M. releaesd a new video for a remix of “Strange Currencies,” a song that has shot back to prominence due to the FX show The Bear.

The Armed is back in a big way. Check out all of the news about the band’s fifth album, tour and new video featuring Iggy Pop here.

Sen Morimoto has a new album on the way and shared its first single. As is Jeff Rosenstock, who released a new single off his upcoming album that is out in September.

Powerful New Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood Collab Is Really One for the Ages

The Breeders unearthed a track from 1993 that was thought to have been lost. The song was written by Kim Deal and Black Francis.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Elephant 6 documentary.

Louis Capaldi canceled the rest of his 2023 tour dates to get his “mental and physical health in order.”

Phish announced a string of shows that take place in Nashville, Dayton and Chicago in October.

Chemical Brothers
News

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Book, Share New Single

Dave Cobb
The Offramp

Dave Cobb and the Subtle Science of Producing Your Favorite Records

Method Man during AMA '98 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
1990s

Ghetto Superstar: Our 1998 Method Man Feature

