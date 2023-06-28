News of the Day – 6/28

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

R.E.M. releaesd a new video for a remix of “Strange Currencies,” a song that has shot back to prominence due to the FX show The Bear.

The Armed is back in a big way. Check out all of the news about the band’s fifth album, tour and new video featuring Iggy Pop here.

Sen Morimoto has a new album on the way and shared its first single. As is Jeff Rosenstock, who released a new single off his upcoming album that is out in September.

The Breeders unearthed a track from 1993 that was thought to have been lost. The song was written by Kim Deal and Black Francis.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Elephant 6 documentary.

Louis Capaldi canceled the rest of his 2023 tour dates to get his “mental and physical health in order.”

Phish announced a string of shows that take place in Nashville, Dayton and Chicago in October.