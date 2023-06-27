News of the Day – 6/27

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Olivia Rodrigo’s anticipated sophomore album will be out in September. Its first single will be released this Friday.

Lil Uzi Vert is releasing a new album this week.

As exclusively reported by SPIN, the Swell Season is back with its first song in over a decade.

Animal Collective released a 22-minute single.

Zach Bryan appears to have new music on the way.

John Maus (who was previously seen at the Jan. 6 insurrection and involved in the Adult Swim alt-right series Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace) has been removed from the ElectroniCON lineup. Festival co-curate George Clanton issued an apology.