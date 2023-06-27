Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Tad Doyle of TAD
difficult fun june 2023
June 2023’s Best Punk: Finally Something to Live For
Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma’s Génesis Is the Beginning of a Mexican Corridos Takeover

News of the Day – 6/27

Lil Uzi Vert

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Olivia Rodrigo’s anticipated sophomore album will be out in September. Its first single will be released this Friday.

Lil Uzi Vert is releasing a new album this week.

As exclusively reported by SPIN, the Swell Season is back with its first song in over a decade.

Also Read

Musician CMAT Reflects On Her First Glastonbury: ‘Oh, My God, Rick Astley Is Here’

Animal Collective released a 22-minute single.

Zach Bryan appears to have new music on the way.

John Maus (who was previously seen at the Jan. 6 insurrection and involved in the Adult Swim alt-right series Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace) has been removed from the ElectroniCON lineup. Festival co-curate George Clanton issued an apology.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

difficult fun june 2023
Difficult Fun

June 2023’s Best Punk: Finally Something to Live For

Peso Pluma
Reviews

Peso Pluma’s Génesis Is the Beginning of a Mexican Corridos Takeover

Photo: David Cleary
News

Exclusive: The Swell Season Returns With First New Music In 13 Years

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top