News of the Day – 6/26

(Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

The massive Glastonbury Festival took place this weekend in the U.K., with highlights including a surprise Foo Fighters set, Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr popping up while Pretenders performed, Grohl appearing with Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John enlisting a number of guests for what is billed as his final U.K. headlining show ever.

However, all wasn’t well at Glastonbury for Lana Del Rey, who had her headlining set cut short due to curfew. Elsewhere at the festival, Rina Sawayama lit into the 1975’s Matty Healy in a fiery speech ahead of her song “STFU!”

Drake released a new poetry book and announced that he has a new album on the way.

Grunge supergroup 3rd Secret, which features Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Krist Novoselic, quietly released its second album, while rising artist jaboukie’s debut album will be out on July 21.

