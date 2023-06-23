News of the Day – 6/23

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Kesha and Dr. Luke settled their years-long defamation suit.

After causing quite a stir by saying there would be one final Beatles song thanks to AI, Paul McCartney clarified what is really going on.

Gorillaz canceled the four U.S. tour dates it had planned for September.

Gwen Stefani is back with her first song since 2021. Listen to it here.

Public Image Ltd. released “Car Chase” from their upcoming album. Demi Lovato released a new song in support of reproductive rights. Watch the video for Palehound’s latest single. The Weeknd released two new songs from The Idol.

The latest song to be released from the upcoming DeYarmond Edison box set is a song that would eventually become Bon Iver’s “Holocene.” Give it a listen.

Four classic Betty Davis albums will be reissued by Light in the Attic. Listen to the previously unreleased “Crashin’ From Passion.”

For the 25th anniversary of 69 Love Songs, the Magnetic Fields will play the album in full (all 69 songs) with its lineup from that time.