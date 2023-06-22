News of the Day – 6/22

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Charly Bliss released its first song in four years. Mandy, Indiana announced American tour dates and along with that news, released a new video for “The Driving Rain (18).”

Aphex Twin will release a new EP for the first time in five years. Listen to a new song from that collection. Cass McCombs and Mr Greg are teaming up for a new children’s album. Hear that album’s first single.

Kim Petras announced a world tour.

In a recent SiriusXM appearance, Jenny Lewis covered Girls’ “Lust for Life.”

Nils Lofgren shared a new song “Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts).” Nifra remixed Fever Ray’s “What They Call Us”

Billy Idol will release an expanded reissue of his self-titled debut. Everclear is releasing a live album in September.