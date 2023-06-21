News of the Day – 6/21

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Taylor Swift announced additional dates for the international leg of her The Era tour, which go deep into 2024.

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents will headline the new 1234Fest that will take place in Philadelphia and Denver in September. New Order and Tears For Fears will headline the inaugural Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach, Ca. The ’80s-driven fest will also feature The B-52’s, Echo and the Bunnymen, Soft Cell, Devo, OMD, The Psychedelic Furs, The Cardigans, X, and many more.

Tony! Toni! Toné! Is reuniting for an extensive tour for the first time since breaking up in 1996.

Ty Dolla $ign is hitting the road for a six-week tour. Yves Tumor added September tour dates. The first leg of X’s summer tour has been postponed due to one of the members undergoing an undisclosed emergency surgery. Gracie Abrams and The National’s Aaron Dessner are playing three acoustic shows together in September. Sunny Day Real Estate’s reunion tour continues with a string of festival dates this fall. Morrissey announced his 40 Years of Morrissey tour.

Sonic Youth announced a remixed and remastered vinyl release of their final show from 2011.

Slowdive’s first album in six years is on the way. Listen to its first single.

311 is releasing a 30th anniversary edition of its debut album.

Old Crow Medicine Show will release a new album in August that features Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, and band co-founder Willie Watson, who is back for the first time in a decade. Listen to the album’s first single.

Baroness shared its first song in four years. Faye Webster, Claud, and Guided by Voices released new songs.