News of the Day – 6/20

Moses Sumney
(Credit: Moses Sumney)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Teresa Taylor, aka Teresa Nervosa, one of the drummers for Butthole Surfers who appeared in the 1990 film Slacker, has died at the age of 60 after a battle with lung cancer. Houston rapper Big Pokey died at the age of 45.

Two people were killed and three were injured at a festival in Washington.

A man was arrested for throwing a cell phone at Bebe Rexha and hitting her in the face.

Taylor Swift

Black Keys brought up Beck to perform “Loser” in Paris.

Moses Sumney shared his first new song since 2020, which was part of the latest episode of The Idol.

Zander Schloss released an amusing new video.

Camp Cope is playing one final show.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

