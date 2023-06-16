Instagram Facebook Twitter
Mudhoney’s Steve Turner Comes Clean in Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through The Grunge Explosion 
Kelly Jones: ‘I’ve Always Had A Very Country Slant To My Songwriting’
News of the Day – 6/16

Doja Cat
(Credit: Grizz Lee)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Doja Cat is back. Listen to her new single “Attention.” Bethany Cosentino unveiled a new balled aptly titled “Easy.”

Ticketmaster will now be more transparent about its fees.

Watch the new trailer from the upcoming Wham! documentary.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ben Christo of The Sisters of Mercy

Sigur Ros’ first album in a long time is out now.

Slowthai has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

Fiona Apple appears on Flesh Eater’s new song.

Earl Sweatshirt shared a new video for “Making the Band (Danity Kane).”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

