News of the Day – 6/16

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Doja Cat is back. Listen to her new single “Attention.” Bethany Cosentino unveiled a new balled aptly titled “Easy.”

Ticketmaster will now be more transparent about its fees.

Watch the new trailer from the upcoming Wham! documentary.

Sigur Ros’ first album in a long time is out now.

Slowthai has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

Fiona Apple appears on Flesh Eater’s new song.

Earl Sweatshirt shared a new video for “Making the Band (Danity Kane).”