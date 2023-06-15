Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 6/15

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Jesse Malin revealed that he is paralyzed from the waist down following a spinal stroke.

Urge Overkill drummer Blackie Onassis has died.

Alice Cooper is releasing a new album in August. Listen to its first single, “I’m Alice.” Des Rocs’ sophomore album Dream Machine was produced by Alain Johannes, Matt Wallace and Danny Rocco. The singer-songwriter shared a track from it.

Listen to the latest from hardcore heroes Knocked Loose. Zulu covered Slipknot.

The annual Made in America festival will take place on Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia. SZA and Lizzo will headline.

Watch Greta Van Fleet’s live video for “Farewell For Now.”

It’s a big day for Chai. The band revealed details on its third album, which is out in September. The group also shared it 2023 tour dates and released a new song.

Halsey signed with Columbia Records.

SPIN Staff

