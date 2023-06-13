News of the Day – 6/13

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Coachella’s 2024 dates have been revealed. Tickets for the mega-fest will go on sale this Friday.

By popular demand, Taylor Swift added shows to her current Latin America tour.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that a massive concert honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop would take place place at Yankee Stadium. On Monday, a competing event presented by New York radio station Hot 97 was announced and will take place on Sept. 15. It will be hosted by Mariah Carey and Maxwell (yes you read correctly) and performances by Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, and Sean Paul.

September is shaping up to be a big month for album releases. Lydia Loveless’ first album since 2020 will be out that month. Singer-songwriter-producer Jonathan Wilson also has new material on the way that month, as does Bring Me the Horizon will release POST HUMAN: NeX GEn on Sept. 15.

Christine and the Queens covered a Lenny Kravitz classic.

SPIN favorites Model/Actriz are hitting the road and shared a new remix to go along with that announcement.