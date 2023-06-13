Instagram Facebook Twitter
DANCE OF THE CHINCHILLAS
Radiohead
Every Radiohead Album, Ranked
Teri Gender Bender
Inside Teri Gender Bender’s Genre-Bending Solo Career

News of the Day – 6/13

(Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Coachella’s 2024 dates have been revealed. Tickets for the mega-fest will go on sale this Friday.

By popular demand, Taylor Swift added shows to her current Latin America tour.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that a massive concert honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop would take place place at Yankee Stadium. On Monday, a competing event presented by New York radio station Hot 97 was announced and will take place on Sept. 15. It will be hosted by Mariah Carey and Maxwell (yes you read correctly) and performances by Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, and Sean Paul.

The 1975

Also Read

The 1975 Announce North American Tour

September is shaping up to be a big month for album releases. Lydia Loveless’ first album since 2020 will be out that month. Singer-songwriter-producer Jonathan Wilson also has new material on the way that month, as does Bring Me the Horizon will release POST HUMAN: NeX GEn on Sept. 15.

Christine and the Queens covered a Lenny Kravitz classic.

SPIN favorites Model/Actriz are hitting the road and shared a new remix to go along with that announcement.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

READ ON

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

Impact

Jewel’s Metaverse of Healing

Impact

Travie McCoy on His ‘Poignant’ Meet-and-Greet Moment, Being a Role Model for Fans

more from spin

Actors Laurie Metcalf and Eamon Patrick O'Connell in Broadway's 'Grey House' (Credit: MurphyMade)
Features

Playwright Levi Holloway on Broadway’s Grey House: ‘I Write From The Places That Hurt’

Coldplay 2021
News

News of the Day – 6/12

News

Watch Joni Mitchell’s First Headline Show in 20 Years at Brandi Carlile-Hosted ‘Joni Jam’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top