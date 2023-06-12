Instagram Facebook Twitter
DANCE OF THE CHINCHILLAS
Radiohead
Every Radiohead Album, Ranked
Teri Gender Bender
Inside Teri Gender Bender’s Genre-Bending Solo Career

News of the Day – 6/12

Coldplay 2021
(Photo: James Marcus Haney)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened over the weekend:

Joni Mitchell returned to the stage in epic fashion. Her first ticketed headlining show at the Gorge in Washington was beyond what folks expected.

Coldplay is headed to Asia in 2024. Shows will take place in Singapore, Manila and Bangkok in January and February.

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and John Wicks’ side project Deaf Charlie revealed details about the project’s first album.

sigur ros

Also Read

Sigur Ros Share First New Song in Seven Years

Fiona Apple covered the Idaho state song for This American Life. To listen, click here and go to the hour and two minute mark.

Eels’ original lineup reunited for the first time in 25 years at a show in Los Angeles.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

READ ON

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

Impact

Jewel’s Metaverse of Healing

Impact

Travie McCoy on His ‘Poignant’ Meet-and-Greet Moment, Being a Role Model for Fans

more from spin

Alice Cooper
Partner

The 10 Most Important Alice Cooper Moments

Neil Young
News

Neil Young Confirms Summer Solo Tour Dates

Teri Gender Bender
Interviews

Inside Teri Gender Bender’s Genre-Bending Solo Career

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top