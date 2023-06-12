News of the Day – 6/12

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened over the weekend:

Joni Mitchell returned to the stage in epic fashion. Her first ticketed headlining show at the Gorge in Washington was beyond what folks expected.

Coldplay is headed to Asia in 2024. Shows will take place in Singapore, Manila and Bangkok in January and February.

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and John Wicks’ side project Deaf Charlie revealed details about the project’s first album.

Fiona Apple covered the Idaho state song for This American Life. To listen, click here and go to the hour and two minute mark.

Eels’ original lineup reunited for the first time in 25 years at a show in Los Angeles.