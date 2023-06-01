News of the Day – 6/1

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Fresh off their first live shows in years, Queens of the Stone Age shared another single from their upcoming album In Times New Roman.., which will be released June 16.

After a four-year hiatus, Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw event will return this fall to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Janelle Monae is hitting the road for the 26-date Age of Pleasure tour in support of her upcoming album of the same name. It starts on Aug. 30 in Seattle.

Game recognizes game: Walter Schreifels covered My Bloody Valentine’s “Don’t Ask Why” as part of “Song That Found Me at the Right Time,” a mental health campaign launched by Sounds of Saving in partnership with 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Margaret Glaspy has a new album on the way, led by the single “Act Natural,” and Tove Lo released the new single “I like you.” Are you a Sopranos fan? If so, Palehound has you covered. Its new song “My Evil” pays homage to the show.

The Hold Steady announced its own Positive Jam festival, taking place for the first time on Aug. 5 in Accord, NY. It will feature performances from Guided by Voices, the Tallest Man on Earth, Laura Stevenson, I Get Wild (plays Talking Heads), and Oceanator.

Carrie Underwood, the Pretenders, Alice in Chains, the Warning, and Dirty Honey will open for Guns N’ Roses on the band’s upcoming North American tour.

Fresh off leaving no stone unturned in our latest SPIN interview, Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds released a new single featuring Johnny Marr from Council Skies, which is out tomorrow.

NLE Choppa’s new video for “Champion” features champions such as LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, and Mike Tyson.