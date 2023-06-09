Neil Young Confirms Summer Solo Tour Dates

Instagram Facebook Twitter
As expected, Neil Young will embark on his first tour in four years this summer as part of a solo acoustic jaunt focused on rarely performed material. Dates begin with a July 1-2, 4-5 run at Los Angeles’ John Anson Ford Theatre and conclude July 23 in Napa, Ca. Singer/songwriter Chris Pierce will open.

Tickets go on sale June 14 at 10 am PST. At venues ticketed by Ticketmaster, fans will only be able to resell them at their original price through the company’s Face Value Exchange.

The rock legend told his Neil Young Archives subscribers in a private Zoom session on Wednesday that he plans to feature songs such as “Prime of Life” from Sleeps With Angels, the Trans outtake “If You Got Love,” and “Song X” from his 1995 Pearl Jam collaboration Mirror Ball.

“I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again,” Young said, per Rolling Stone. “I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these other songs I haven’t done. I won’t have to compare how I’m doing ‘Heart of Gold’ to [how it was played in] 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020.”

Neil Young Plotting Summer Solo Acoustic Tour

Young will still play some more familiar material but said he was inspired to go heavy on ones “that apply to my life right now and apply to everyone’s lives in this era that we’re in. Some of them were written 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago, but never really played live.”

The artist took three-plus years off the road before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, a streak broken in February when he appeared unannounced at a forest preservation really in British Columbia. Since then, he joined longtime bandmate Stephen Stills at the latter’s annual autism benefit in Los Angeles in April and also dropped by Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday bash at the Hollywood Bowl.

Here are Neil Young’s Coastal tour dates:

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

