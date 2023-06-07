Matty Healy Responds to Noel Gallagher’s Zinger

In case you missed it, we had an extensive conversation with Noel Gallagher. In it, we asked the former Oasis songwriter what he thought of The 1975 singer/new ex Taylor Swift boyfriend Matty Healy’s insistence that the Gallagher brothers bury the hatchet and reform the band. Needless to say, when presented with that information, Gallagher had something things to say.

“Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say?” Gallagher asked. When presented with the comments, he said, “He would never be able to imagine it (Oasis reuniting). He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

Well, a few weeks later, Healy finally responded (SPIN reached out to Healy for comment at the time and was offered a no comment by his rep).

Taking the stage before his band’s show in Dublin to replace opener Caroline Polachek who had to bow out after losing her voice, Healy played several covers and new 1975 songs (and praised Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Bono for sending nice messages and packages) before addressing Gallagher’s comments.

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit,'” Healy told the crowd. “I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy. But I love Noel Gallagher, give it up for Noel Gallagher. He’s just getting on. The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews (Laughs). But we love you Noel, get Oasis back together!”

So there you have it. Your move, Noel.

MATTY HEALY JUST SAID HE LOVES NOEL GALLAGHER pic.twitter.com/H49YcRZb4W — Jane #COUNCILSKIES (@noelgallagwh0re) June 7, 2023