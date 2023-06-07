Instagram Facebook Twitter
THE ART OF THE JUMP-OFF
hannah jadagu
Hannah Jadagu Is Indie’s Latest Sensation
protomartyr formal growth in the desert
Protomartyr’s Formal Growth in the Desert Dispenses Uncharacteristic Hopefulness

Matty Healy Responds to Noel Gallagher’s Zinger

Gallagher hit out at The 1975 singer in our recent SPIN interview after he said that he wanted Oasis to reunite
Matty Healy
(Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

In case you missed it, we had an extensive conversation with Noel Gallagher. In it, we asked the former Oasis songwriter what he thought of The 1975 singer/new ex Taylor Swift boyfriend Matty Healy’s insistence that the Gallagher brothers bury the hatchet and reform the band. Needless to say, when presented with that information, Gallagher had something things to say.

“Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say?” Gallagher asked. When presented with the comments, he said, “He would never be able to imagine it (Oasis reuniting). He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

Well, a few weeks later, Healy finally responded (SPIN reached out to Healy for comment at the time and was offered a no comment by his rep).

Taking the stage before his band’s show in Dublin to replace opener Caroline Polachek who had to bow out after losing her voice, Healy played several covers and new 1975 songs (and praised Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Bono for sending nice messages and packages) before addressing Gallagher’s comments.

Also Read

Hear Noel Gallagher Cover Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ For BBC Radio 2

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit,'” Healy told the crowd. “I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy. But I love Noel Gallagher, give it up for Noel Gallagher. He’s just getting on. The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews (Laughs). But we love you Noel, get Oasis back together!”

So there you have it. Your move, Noel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bertrandrustles

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

READ ON

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

Impact

Jewel’s Metaverse of Healing

Impact

Travie McCoy on His ‘Poignant’ Meet-and-Greet Moment, Being a Role Model for Fans

Community

Voxtrot’s Ramesh Srivastava on Visibility as a Gay Musician

more from spin

(photo: Jason Koerner / Getty Images)
News

Cold War Kids Offer First New Music In Two Years With ‘Double Life’

Paul Simonon and Galen Ayers
Interviews

Paul Simonon and Galen Ayers Make a Break for the Past

Photo: Bobbi Rich
News

News of the Day – 6/6

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top