Cold War Kids Offer First New Music In Two Years With ‘Double Life’

Ahead of their summer tour opening for Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids have released their first new music in two years. Per frontman Nathan Willett, the energetic “Double Life” was musically inspired by the Pretenders’ “The Wait,” and is accompanied by a video directed by Joseph Wasilewski.

“We all lead dual lives to some extent: one that reflects our authentic selves and another that feels uncomfortable or out of place in our surroundings,” Willett says. “As a parent, [for] the last few years my attention is always divided. And for myself and my friends, we are in this life phase where the masculine and feminine roles in relationships are blurring, and dads I see are so much more maternal than in the generation we were raised – which is wonderful and scary but it’s OK.”

There’s no word yet on whether “Double Life” heralds a new Cold War Kids album; the group self-released three separate eight-song volumes dubbed New Age Norms in 2019, 2020, and 2021 following its final Capitol Records project, L.A. Divine, in 2017.

Cold War Kids’ dates with Tears for Fears get underway June 23 in Uncasville, Ct., and run through Aug. 2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.