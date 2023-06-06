Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

For singer-songwriter Angel White, past visits to SXSW were rewarding — but also exhausting, partly due to the scheduling demands he placed on himself.

“A few years ago, I would have easily wanted to do 10-15 shows,” he tells SPIN backstage at the 2023 event. “But the reality of that … is not sustainable. So for instance, this year, we have four — four great shows, as opposed to trying to pack in 15 gigs, just because you feel like that’s what you need to be doing.”

That aim for sustainability — for not taking on more than he can handle — is crucial to White maintaining his mental health. The the R&B-country artist points to another example at a recent festival in Texas, recalling how he “played back to back shows,” starting the first at 4:30, ending that one at 5:30, and then “[running] across the street to play at 6:00.”

“While I was onstage, I played a few songs and expressed to the crowd, ‘I’m tired, guys. I really am,’” he recalls. “Then I sat down … and I realized that was the first time I’d sat down the entire day, and I was like, ‘Man.’ Again, you have to consider the sustainability in what you’re doing and not feel like you have to do everything.”

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below: