Hannah Jadagu Is Indie’s Latest Sensation
‘This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation,’ says Grammy-nominated artist
(photo: Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage)

Multiple-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell is joined by Brandi Carlile, Hozier, The Revolution’s Wendy & Lisa, and Brandy Clark on “Requiem,” a song from her upcoming album, The Returner, which will be released Sept. 8 on Fantasy Records. The title track is out today (June 6).

“My goal with The Returner – sonically, poetically, and spiritually – is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul,” the artist says. “This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism.”

“In just a word, it’s funkier,” she continues. “But as is the history of anything funky, it’s never just a party. It is a multiverse of energies that merges the celebration and the battle cry. For while an embrace of the present tense is a celebration, it is equally an unquestioning leap into battle – cultural, political, environmental.”

The Returner is the follow-up to Russell’s breakthrough 2021 release Outside Child, which earned three Americana-related Grammy nominations. The artist is also working on her debut novel for Flatiron/MacMillan, which is said to touch on both Outside Child and The Returner.

Allison Russell will be on tour throughout the summer, first supporting Carlile at her June 9 show at the Gorge outside Seattle with Marcus Mumford, and then again the next night at the reprise of last summer’s Newport Folk Festival “Joni Jam” with Joni Mitchell.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

