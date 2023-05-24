Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Cure Debuts ’90s-Era New Song At Hollywood Bowl Gig

‘Another Happy Birthday’ was first mentioned by Robert Smith in a 1997 interview
The Cure has already debuted a host of material expected to appear on its in-progress first album in 15 years, and last night (May 23) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Robert Smith-led group unveiled another new song with roots that go back more than 25 years.

“Another Happy Birthday” is known to have existed in demo form by 1997, when it was described by Smith in an MTV interview as “unlike anything the Cure have done before. It’s not a verse-chorus-verse type of song, but more fluid,” but it has never been officially released. An instrumental demo of the song has been floating around on YouTube for years.

The version performed last night is imbued with Smith’s characteristically melancholy lyrics, such as “Pour myself another glass / turn off all the lights/ and sit for a while / aching alone / waiting in the dark for you.” It’s unknown whether “Another Happy Birthday” is earmarked for Songs of the Lost World, which has no release date.

 

The Cure has also been peppering its set lists with rare tracks, including “A Thousand Hours” and “Six Different Ways,” which were both played for the first time since 1987 at the May 10 tour opener.

The Shows of a Lost World tour continues tonight and tomorrow at the Hollywood Bowl and will wrap July 1 in Miami.

