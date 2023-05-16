Spoon Sprinkles Memory Dust On New EP

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Spoon has completed two songs left unfinished during sessions for its 2022 album Lucifer on the Sofa and will release them digitally on June 13 as part of the Memory Dust EP. Those tracks, “Sugar Babies” and “Silver Girl,” are joined by a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine.”

Following a one-off May 27 show outside the band’s Austin, Tx., home base, Spoon will tour Europe in June as support for the Black Keys. August support dates for Weezer in North America will follow.

Lucifer on the Sofa was nominated for the best rock album Grammy last year, and frontman Britt Daniel previously told SPIN it was borne out of extensive touring for 2017’s Hot Thoughts. “The way we were playing was just better than we ever played before. We really were kind of recognizing the strengths of this particular group of guys. So, we said, ‘Instead of making a record where it’s so produced and a studio album that’s sort of pieced together, why don’t we just really lean into what we’re doing so well, which is just playing together, and make a record that’s all about that.'”

 

Spoon has already revisited Lucifer on the Sofa with last fall’s Lucifer on the Moon, a song-by-song, alternate dub-heavy version of the album overseen by legendary producer Adrian Sherwood.

