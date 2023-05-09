SPIN IMPACT Sits Down With Artists at BeachLife Festival to Discuss Mental Health, Addiction and More

This weekend, SPIN Impact was backstage at BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Ca where we sat down with a number of the amazing artists who made the trip down to the South Bay. Impact’s mission is to highlight issues concerning mental health, addiction, education, criminal justice reform and free speech.

On Friday, SPIN editorial director Daniel Kohn spoke with Mikel Jollett of the Airborne Toxic Event about how mental health has informed his artistic path, and Tegan and Sara opened up about why they feel mental health is a societal issue. Following his solo set, Gym Class Heroes’ Travie McCoy shared a heart wrenching moment that took place when he finished his festival-opening set. He described meeting a family backstage who lost their son, who battled mental health and addiction issues. The conversation struck a powerful chord with the singer, who could barely hold back his tears. He also chronicled his own battle with mental health and addiction issues.

After an energetic set that saw the live debut of several new songs, LP spoke about the importance of connecting with a crowd and how it enhances the artist’s mental health. When reflecting on the importance of maintaining mental health on the road, LP also reflected on the importance of having a tight tour family and that support system creates a positive environment for one’s mental health.

Mental health was a major theme of the weekend. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, artists shared their personal stories about the topic and why it is so important for artists to focus on it. Rome from Sublime With Rome said that the destigmatization of mental health will help younger artists speak up about getting help. Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses shared how important it is for the touring family to check in on one another. Iration members Micah Pueschel and Micah Brown revealed how golf and spending time outdoors allows them to maintain their mental health while on the road.

In a poignant moment, Aly and AJ discussed the importance of gun owners locking up their firearms when not in use. Gun owners and nongun owners alike appreciate the safety aspect of their current campaign on the topic with Northwell.

The legendary Wailers dropped by after their Sunday morning set, where Aston Barrett, Jr. discussed the legacy of the band and how their songs continue to uplift nearly 50 years after they were first written.

Zander Schloss stopped by the SPIN stage and delivered the most powerful moment of the weekend. The Circle Jerks bassist shared his recovery story, along with some words of wisdom for others struggling with addiction.

During the weekend’s final interview, The Head and the Heart singer Jonathan Russell shared how battles anxiety while on tour. He described how his routine, which changed after the pandemic, now involves exercising before the band’s shows, which enables him to get into a positive headspace.

SPIN Impact was joined by BeachLife’s non-profit partners backstage, which include Wyland Foundation, South Bay Parkland Conservatory, Heal the Bay, Surfrider Foundation, Kings Care Foundation, RBEF, Redondo Beach Police Foundation, and Rob Machado Foundation.