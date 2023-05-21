Sioxsie Sioux and Iggy Pop fans didn’t quite get what they were hoping for yesterday (May 20) at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, Ca., as the event was evacuated due to a surprise thunderstorm seven songs into the latter’s performance. The former’s headlining set, which was to have been her first in North America in 15 years, was scrapped entirely.

Thankfully, both Pop and Sioux will play again tonight at the Rose Bowl, with all Saturday pass-holders being afforded entry. In recognition of last night’s sudden turn of events, Sioux will offer an “extended set,” according to organizers.

“At the direction of Pasadena Fire Department, the venue was evacuated due to unsafe weather conditions and lightning strikes in the area, verified by the National Weather Service,” Cruel World organizers said in an Instagram post. “Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set. This will be her only North American performance in 2023.”

Earlier in the day, the heavily ’80s-themed Cruel World featured sets from Billy Idol, Adam Ant, Echo & the Bunnymen, the Human League, Gang of Four, Gary Numan, and Love and Rockets, who also had not played live in North America in 15 years.