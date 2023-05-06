Instagram Facebook Twitter
Smashing Pumpkins
Every Smashing Pumpkins Album, Ranked
Gord Downie
Life After Death: Gord Downie’s Fire Burns Hotter Than Ever on Lustre Parfait
Band Jury: …Trail of Dead’s Conrad Keely Defends Talking Heads’ Naked

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Taylor Swift in Nashville To Debut ‘Nothing New’

It was Bridgers’ first show as an opening act on the Eras tour
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to her Nashville hometown for the first of three shows Friday night (May 5), and surprised fans by welcoming Phoebe Bridgers to perform their collaborative track “Nothing New” for the first time live. Swift and Bridgers both played acoustic guitars and provided vocals for the performance of the song, which hails from 2021’s Red (Taylor’s Version).

It was Bridgers’ first gig as an opening act for Swift on this tour, and her bandmates in boygenius, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, joined her onstage to perform their song “Not Strong Enough.” Dacus and Baker also provided backup vocals on Bridgers’ songs “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End,” according to Setlist.fm.

Bridgers and Swift have been close for a few years, with Bridgers telling Billboard it was a “dream” working on “Nothing New” with Swift. Earlier this year, Bridgers presented Swift with the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, sharing in her introduction speech, “Taylor has always told the truth. She’s written songs from exactly where she is. Her music shifted genre in the same way life does — in the same way being 16 is totally incomparable to being 18, 22, 25, 28. I’m grateful that I’ve grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it. Or, ‘The World (Taylor’s Version).’”

As previously reported, Swift had another surprise in store last night, sharing that she will release a re-recorded version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7. The original came out in 2010 and featured the songs “Mean,” “Ours,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us.”

Also Read

Taylor Swift to Release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

The Eras tour continues tonight in Nashville. In addition to Bridgers’ surprise spot, the outing has featured special guests such as the National’s Aaron Dessner in Tampa, Fla., and Marcus Mumford in Las Vegas.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

more from spin

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
News

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Taylor Swift in Nashville To Debut ‘Nothing New’

(Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
News

Taylor Swift to Release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Smashing Pumpkins
Lists

Every Smashing Pumpkins Album, Ranked

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top