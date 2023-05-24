Hear Nils Lofgren and Neil Young Harmonize Together On ‘Nothin’s Easy’

Nils Lofgren harmonizes sweetly with his on-again/off-again Crazy Horse bandmate Neil Young on “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy),” a love song to his wife which serves as the latest offering from his upcoming solo album, Mountains.

“An apocalyptic landscape, the lone tulip, left in the road,” Lofgren says. “Walking hand in hand with my true love as compassion and common sense careen toward extinction. This ultimate gift and blessing demands hope. After 54 years singing with musical giant Neil Young, his haunted, weathered soul completes this song. Of course, [it was] inspired by and written for Amy.”

Mountains also features appearances by Ringo Starr, the late David Crosby, vocalist Cindy Mizelle, octogenarian jazz bassist Ron Carter, and the Howard Gospel Choir. For Young, his appearance on “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy)” follows the pseudo-Crazy Horse album All Roads Lead Home, released in March under the group members’ individual last names of Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young.

Lofgren is currently on the road with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, whose European tour visits Amsterdam tomorrow (May 25).