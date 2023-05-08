Instagram Facebook Twitter
Smashing Pumpkins
Every Smashing Pumpkins Album, Ranked
Gord Downie
Life After Death: Gord Downie’s Fire Burns Hotter Than Ever on Lustre Parfait
Band Jury: …Trail of Dead’s Conrad Keely Defends Talking Heads’ Naked

News of the Day — Weekend Edition

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 6, 2023 in Nashville. (Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

The 11th Annual Musack Rock & Roll Carnival, a charity event benefitting music programs for teens, took place in Los Angeles on Saturday. AFI singer Davey Havok and No Doubt members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young joined forces for the first Dreamcar performance since 2017. Kanal, Dumont, and Young also performed No Doubt songs with Musack students.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have a new album on the way…as does Taylor Swift, who will release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July. Speaking of Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Aaron Dessner joined Swift at her shows in Nashville.

Kurt Vile and the Violators guitarist Rob Laakso died at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer.

BeachLife Festival

Also Read

The Five Best Things We Saw at BeachLife Festival

Pussy Riot received the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize at a ceremony in Tulsa. The award is given to “best exemplifies Guthrie’s spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance, or other art forms and serving as a positive force for social change.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow are beefing.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

more from spin

BeachLife Festival
Partner

The Five Best Things We Saw at BeachLife Festival

WHOANDWHAT in Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. WHYANDMORE. (Photo by Marissa Ruggles/SAIT)
The Kids Are Alright

The Future of Hardcore Punk Lies In This Crowd-Surfing Seven Year Old

Ruston Kelly
Features

The Songwriter

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top