News of the Day — Weekend Edition

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

The 11th Annual Musack Rock & Roll Carnival, a charity event benefitting music programs for teens, took place in Los Angeles on Saturday. AFI singer Davey Havok and No Doubt members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young joined forces for the first Dreamcar performance since 2017. Kanal, Dumont, and Young also performed No Doubt songs with Musack students.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have a new album on the way…as does Taylor Swift, who will release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July. Speaking of Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Aaron Dessner joined Swift at her shows in Nashville.

Kurt Vile and the Violators guitarist Rob Laakso died at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer.

Pussy Riot received the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize at a ceremony in Tulsa. The award is given to “best exemplifies Guthrie’s spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance, or other art forms and serving as a positive force for social change.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow are beefing.