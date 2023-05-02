News of the Day – 5/2/2023

Greetings, readers! We know there’s only so much time in the day to consume music and culture news, so we’re here to help. Every weekday, we’ll round up all the stories you may have missed in this new section, helpfully titled News of the Day.

Today’s news:

– Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, best known for his songs “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Early Morning Rain,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” has died at the age of 84.

– Aerosmith has announced plans for a farewell tour that kicks off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and will run through early 2024.

– Beginning in July, Killer Mike will hit the road for a cross-country tour in support of his upcoming album, MICHAEL.

– Jack Harlow released a video for “They Don’t Love It,” from his surprise-release new album, Jackman.

– Neon Indian’s Alan Palomino shared his first solo single. Check out the video for “Nudista Mundial ’89,” which features Mac DeMarco.

– Budding country superstar Zach Bryan released a video for “Oklahoma Smokeshow.”

– Quirky British singer/songwriter King Krule announced a North American tour, beginning July 21 in Minneapolis.

– SPIN’s 2023 Artist of the Year Weyes Blood will be touring the West Coast this fall.

– If you’re willing to spend $99.99, you, dear reader, could grab one of the limited, 50 double-sided LPs sealed with Fall Out Boy’s tears. Yes, that’s right: their literal tears!

– Brandi Carlile has added dates to her 2023 tour.

– Fresh off a last-minute headlining set at Coachella, Skrillex released a video for “Rumble,” which features Fred again.. and Flowdan.

– Patti Smith, indie rockers Dispatch, Caamp, Sammy Rae and the Friends, Dinosaur Jr., and Maggie Rose have been added to the Beach Road Weekend lineup. The festival takes place on Aug. 25-27 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Martha’s Vineyard.