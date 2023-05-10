Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 5/9

(Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

After 36 years, MTV News is done. Paramount shut down the iconic program and now, website as part of a larger restructuring. The network that featured correspondents like Kurt Loder, Tabitha Soren, SuChin Pak, Gideon Yago, Alison Stewart and others covered music, pop culture and politics in a way that connected with Gen X and older Millennials.

Dolly Parton is channeling her inner rock star on her new album, which is titled…Rockstar. Hours after winning a Pulitzer Prize, Rhiannon Giddens announced her new album.

Bright Eyes announced the latest wave of its companion releases. Cassadaga: A Companion, The People’s Key: A Companion, and Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005): A Companion will be released on June 16 through Dead Oceans…Kaytranada and Aminé shared details about their new Kaytraminé album…Local Natives’ fifth album is on the way

IS TRUE TICKETS THE ANSWER TO RUNAWAY CONCERT PRICES?

Lil Yachty is going on tour…Austin City Limits revealed its lineup with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Mumford & Sons and Foo Fighters…

Os Mutantes’ Rita Lee died at the age of 75.

Ashnikko released a new video for “WEEDKILLER.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

