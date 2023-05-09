News Of The Day – 5/8

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Sum 41 is no more…Deryck Whibley and company are calling it quits after two decades. They’ll close things out with a final album and tour…

Kurt Vile remembered his friend and Violators late guitarist Rob Laakso in a statement shared on social media…

Big Joanie canceled its upcoming tour due to a medical emergency.

Mammoth WVH, led by Wolfgang Van Halen, shared a new song from its upcoming album…Bonny Doon shared a new song from their new album that arrives in June…Motorhead released a cover of “Enter Sandman” digitally.

Singer/songwriter Rhiannon Giddens won a Pulitzer Prize in Music and Memoir categories for the opera Omar.

