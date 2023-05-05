News of the Day – 5/4

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Ed Sheeran was found not guilty of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” in his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” The British singer-songwriter vowed to quit making music if he was found guilty. So, Sheeran fans, rejoice. Sheeran haters, sorry.

Today in reissues, New Pornographers are putting out a 20th anniversary edition of Electric Version…Chastity Belt are releasing a 10th anniversary vinyl of No Regerts (yes, that is the spelling) and will celebrate with a pair of shows in Seattle in August…It’s not a reissue, but Flume unearthed material from his archive ahead of his headlining show at the Kia Forum on Friday night (May 5).

The Dirty Nil released a new video for “Celebration.” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is the fastest song in Spotify’s long history to hit 1 billion streams. Congrats, Miley!

David Bowie backing singer Linda Lewis has died at the age of 72.

Bassist extraordinaire Thundercat will be hitting the road, announcing North American tour dates that kick off in August. 50 Cent is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ with an extensive tour. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will open.