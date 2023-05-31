News of the Day – 5/31

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Jay Bryant has been arrested in connection with the 2003 murder of Jam Master Jay. Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr, were arrested in August 2020.

Foo Fighters shared the final pre-release track from their upcoming album. It’s the 10-minute long “The Teacher” and one of the band’s most emotional songs. Jason Isbell also shared gave a final preview to his upcoming album with the release of “Save the World.”

Blonde Redhead have a new album on the way, it is their first in nine years. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem released a new song that samples Bon Iver.

Christine and the Queens will be touring North America this fall. Kesha is bringing Jake Wesley Rogers out for a fall U.S. tour. Gorillaz will play four U.S. stadium dates in September.

Joe Trohman has rejoined Fall Out Boy after a mental health hiatus.

Machine Gun Kelly released a new video that features a cameo from his bud Pete Davidson. Brandi Carlile features on Tanya Tucker’s latest single.

Protomartyr unveiled a live video for “Polacrilex Kid.”

Former SPIN Artist of the Year Turnstile has a new song on the upcoming season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. The band is currently opening for Blink-182.