News of the Day – 5/26

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Foo Fighters released a video for the latest single off their new album. Duff McKagan did the same for “Pass You By.”

Offset’s suspected killer Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with murder by a Texas grand jury.

The Barbie soundtrack has been revealed and features a bunch of big names, including Haim, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and…Ryan Gosling? Anyway, here’s Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” from the soundtrack and her first single since 2020.

Royal Blood is back. The British rockers are returning with Back to the Water Below and shared its first single, “Mountains at Midnight.” Terrace Martin covered SZA’s “Snooze.”

Danzig is hitting the road in honor of the 35th anniversary of the band’s self-titled album. Yes, it will be performed in full.

Squid shared a video for “The Blades.”

The Linda Lindas will make the Scripps National Spelling Bee more entertaining. The teenaged punks will perform at next week’s event.

Newport Jazz Festival added The Soul Rebels featuring Rakim & Talib Kweli, Holland New Quartet, Durand Jones, Adi Oasis, Derrick Hodge and more to its lineup.