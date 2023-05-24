News of the Day – 5/24

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Rising rockers Militarie Gun released a new song, as did the always prolific Guided By Voices.

Juliana Hatfield covered ELO’s “Don’t Bring Me Down” which will be on a covers album of that same band. In more covers news, Moses Sumney took on Billie Holliday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

Jeff Rosenstock is back. The singer-songwriter unveiled a new song, announced a new album and will be hitting the road this year…M83 will be touring in North America in the fall.

Gogol Bordello and Jello Biafra have shared “United Strike Back,” a new charity single that features members of Green Day, Fugazi, and Ministry

Jess Williamson shared a new video for “Time Ain’t Accidental,” which is the title track of her new album…Amanda Shires shared “Always on My Mind,” a song from her upcoming collaborative album with the late Bobbie Nelson…Glorilla doesn’t hold back in her video for “Lick or Sum.”

Anjimile has a new album on the way that will be released on 4AD… Teenage Fanclub’s upcoming album will be out in September on Merge Records. Listen to the band’s new single “Foreign Land.”

Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R. will be playing the Global Citizen event in Paris later this year.

B-52’s Cindy Wilson is gearing up to release a solo album.

Summer Walker announced a rare, one-night-only show in Atlanta on June 1.

X added six new dates to its upcoming summer tour.