News of the Day – 5/22

Foo Fighters (photo courtesy Veeps)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news over the weekend, we have you covered. Here’s what happened:

Foo Fighters finally revealed who will be taking Taylor Hawkins’ place in the band … and it is none other than Josh Freese.

The big Cruel World festival in Pasadena was stopped during Iggy Pop’s set on Saturday night due to inclement weather. However, things picked up on Sunday afternoon, with Pop and Siouxsie Sioux’s only North American set of the year. Check out the set lists here.

Blur played its first show as a unit in eight years.

What Do Johnny Cash, Tricky, and Perry Farrell Have in Common? Composer/Musician Cecil Campanaro

Cream songwriter Pete Brown died at the age of 82.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar teamed up for a remix of “America Has a Problem.”

The Hold Steady performed some new songs on CBS’ Saturday Sessions.

Benedict Cumberbatch will portray folk legend Pete Seeger in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic. Timothée Chalamet is starring as Dylan.

After mentioning last year on the Questlove Supreme Podcast that he might someday re-record his longtime band’s 1982 hit “Maneater” in a reggae style, John Oates has now done exactly that. The new version was recorded in Kingston and features contributions from producer Native Wayne Jobson, drummer Sly Dunbar, Bob Marley guitarist Chinna Smith, and keyboardist Robbie Lyn.

(Credit: Emma Marie Jenkinson)
Foo Fighters (photo courtesy Veeps)
Josh Freese (photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella)
