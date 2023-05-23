Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 5/22

(Credit: Peter Ash Lee)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

The Linda Lindas released a new video for “Too Many Things.”

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner is looking for an actress to portray her in the film adaptation of her book, Crying in H-Mart. In an Instagram post, Zauner opened up the floor to any Korean-American between the ages of 18 and 25 who thinks they’d be a good fit for the role.

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen broke his silence on Good Morning America about when he was attacked by a teenager in Florida in March.

Dinosaur Jr. will be playing Where You Been? 30th anniversary shows in Brooklyn and London this December.

Bonnie Prince Billy is back with his first album in four years.

It was a big day for Roosevelt. The German DJ announced that he signed with Los Angeles-based record label Ninja Tune, released a new single and revealed his plans for his U.S. tour later this year.

Maluma revealed the U.S. dates of his Don Juan tour.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

