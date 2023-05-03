Instagram Facebook Twitter
Neggy Gemmy’s Rebirth on CBD Reiki Moonbeam Gives L.A.’s Gutter-Glitz Sparkles an Electronic Soundtrack
Panchiko
Meet Panchiko: The Band That Struck Gold 20 Years After Its Demise
Lights, Camera, Cello: The Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time (According to Our Editors)

News of the Day – 5/2

Foo Fighters, White Stripes, Grateful Dead, Kim Petras, and more

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Fresh off Dave Grohl screaming on stage during their Coachella set a few weeks ago, Wet Leg (along with Garbage) have been tapped to open for Foo Fighters at the band’s shows in Brazil on Sept. 7 and 9.

In other touring news, metal giants Lamb of God and St. Paul and the Broken Bones will be hitting the road later this year. There were a few special shows announced: Snoop Dogg, along with a group of special guests, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his classic album, Doggystyle, with a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27-28. And Chance the Rapper, who sold out a show in Chicago for the 10th anniversary of Acid Rap, will play two more shows in New York and Los Angeles to honor his breakthrough 2012 mixtape.

Raise your hand if you saw Brian Eno and Fred again… joining forces for an album? Well, it’s happening and will be released this Friday (May 5) on Four Tet’s label, Text Records.

Rage Against the Machine

Also Read

Rage Against the Machine Thank Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Recognizing Their ‘Music and Mission’

Following her appearance at the Met Gala, Kim Petras shared her video for “Alone,” which features Nicki Minaj.

Neil Young remembered fellow Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot, who died Monday, with a eulogy posted on his web site.

Rancid released a 59-second ripper titled “Don’t Make Me Do It“, and the Hives are buzzing. The Swedish rockers announced the release of their first album in 11 years and released an Evil Dead-inspired music video.

Another week, another Grateful Dead archival release. The band’s 1973 tour will be the subject of a 17 (!!!) CD boxed set, Here Comes Sunshine, due out June 30.

Ever wanted to know every single lyric to every single White Stripes song? Well, now is your chance! The band is releasing The White Stripes Complete Lyrics, which will feature exactly that. The volume is out Oct. 3 from Jack White’s Third Man Books.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

more from spin

Rage Against the Machine
News

Rage Against the Machine Thank Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Recognizing Their ‘Music and Mission’

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Culture

Film Review – Little Richard: I Am Everything

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023
Features

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Hip-Hop, Country Keep Making Noise

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top