News of the Day – 5/2

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Fresh off Dave Grohl screaming on stage during their Coachella set a few weeks ago, Wet Leg (along with Garbage) have been tapped to open for Foo Fighters at the band’s shows in Brazil on Sept. 7 and 9.

In other touring news, metal giants Lamb of God and St. Paul and the Broken Bones will be hitting the road later this year. There were a few special shows announced: Snoop Dogg, along with a group of special guests, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his classic album, Doggystyle, with a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27-28. And Chance the Rapper, who sold out a show in Chicago for the 10th anniversary of Acid Rap, will play two more shows in New York and Los Angeles to honor his breakthrough 2012 mixtape.

Raise your hand if you saw Brian Eno and Fred again… joining forces for an album? Well, it’s happening and will be released this Friday (May 5) on Four Tet’s label, Text Records.

Following her appearance at the Met Gala, Kim Petras shared her video for “Alone,” which features Nicki Minaj.

Neil Young remembered fellow Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot, who died Monday, with a eulogy posted on his web site.

Rancid released a 59-second ripper titled “Don’t Make Me Do It“, and the Hives are buzzing. The Swedish rockers announced the release of their first album in 11 years and released an Evil Dead-inspired music video.

Another week, another Grateful Dead archival release. The band’s 1973 tour will be the subject of a 17 (!!!) CD boxed set, Here Comes Sunshine, due out June 30.

Ever wanted to know every single lyric to every single White Stripes song? Well, now is your chance! The band is releasing The White Stripes Complete Lyrics, which will feature exactly that. The volume is out Oct. 3 from Jack White’s Third Man Books.