News of the Day – 5/19

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Woohoo! Blur is back. The band is returning with its first new album in nearly a decade, and you can rock out to its first single, “The Narcissist.”

Bad Bunny released his first new song since headlining Coachella. The star-studded music video features appearances by Coachella co-headliner (for one weekend) Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, Dominic Fike, and more.

In a decision that could have a major impact on artistic expression, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Andy Warhol Foundation in a suit involving a copyright violation via the late artist’s appropriation of an image of Prince by photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

NxWorries released a new video from their upcoming, long-anticipated sophomore album…Genesis Owusu is back — listen to his latest song.

Four out-of-print Willie Nelson albums are being reissued on vinyl.

Kurt Vile covered Charli XCX’s “Constant Repeat” for a number of reasons, including for her winning the Ivors Visionary Award…and is joined by his daughters who introduced him to her catalog. See his full explanation here.

Jimmie Allen apologized to his wife on Instagram for his affair. Last week, the singer-songwriter was sued by a former employee at his management firm for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress.

Jorja Smith’s anticipated new album is on the way.

Indigo Girls are hitting the road.

King Krule shared a new black-and-white video for “If It Was Only Warmth.”