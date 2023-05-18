News of the Day – 5/18

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Foo Fighters shared a second song from their upcoming album, which is out on June 2. Perhaps the bigger news in Foosland is that they’re hosting a livestream this Sunday. They promised a surprise and what bigger surprise than, well … you get it.

The EDM-heavy Portola Festival will touch down at San Francisco’s Pier 80 on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 with an absolutely stacked lineup: Jai Paul, Underworld, Major Lazer, Hot Chip, Chromeo, Flying Lotus, Skrillex, Labrinth, Thundercat, Carl Cox, Basement Jaxx, 2manyDJs, Todd Terje, Little Dragon, Little Simz, and Chris Lake B2B with Armand Van Helden.

There were plenty of new songs today…Dave Matthews, Kesha, Cat Stevens, Bully, and Nation of Language shared new material

Hozier announced the release of his first album in four years. A new song arrives on Friday

Progressive Canadian punkers Fucked Up and the Halluci Nation teamed up on “Electroshock.”

Slowthai was removed from several U.K/ festivals following rape charges. In a statement posted on Instagram, the 28-year-old denied the allegations and says “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.”

Rising emo outfit (and baseball preview participants) Origami Angel has revealed details about their next mixtape…and the recently profiled Altin Gün shared a video for “Doktor Civanim.”